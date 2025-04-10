Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 1,425 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 107.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after acquiring an additional 468,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $319,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 718,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,665,573.28. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.