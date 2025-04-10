Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ambarella
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,328 shares of company stock worth $736,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $85.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
