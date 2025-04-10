Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $60,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 7.0 %

GD stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average of $274.17.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

