Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

