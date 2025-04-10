Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

