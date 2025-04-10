Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

