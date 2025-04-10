Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires New Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enovis by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enovis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

