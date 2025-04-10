Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 417.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 4.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

