Argent Trust Co Buys 1,189 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 64.2% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 112.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $216,646.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,054.76. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.7 %

Salesforce stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.71. 663,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

