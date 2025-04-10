Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

ARCC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 1,443,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,795. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

