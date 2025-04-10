APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,167 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 232.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,873,000 after purchasing an additional 187,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,627 shares of company stock worth $5,498,573 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

