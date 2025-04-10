APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $216.33 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

