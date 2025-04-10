APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 11.9 %

AKAM opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

