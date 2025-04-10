APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $281,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,833,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.