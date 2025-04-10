APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,553,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

