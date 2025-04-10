APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 428.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,324 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.