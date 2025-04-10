APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $340.27 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

