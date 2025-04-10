APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,733 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $82.90 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.35.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

