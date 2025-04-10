APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 2,759 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 76.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 23.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

