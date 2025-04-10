APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 128,616 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 181.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,461 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 128,616 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,315,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

