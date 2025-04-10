ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ANSYS worth $137,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $309.72 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

