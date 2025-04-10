Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1023866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Clarkson Capital raised Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

