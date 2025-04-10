Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1023866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Clarkson Capital raised Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
