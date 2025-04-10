Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $675,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in YETI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

