Andrew Callos Sells 2,886 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $103,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew Callos sold 100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

