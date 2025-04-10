Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 401254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Andersons by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in Andersons by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

