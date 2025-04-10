Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of AMPH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 108,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,383. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

