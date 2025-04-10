American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.35.

American International Group stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

