American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.56. 2,075,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. American International Group has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in American International Group by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

