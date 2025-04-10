Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,273,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,549,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of Alphabet worth $7,055,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,894,000. Finally, OV Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.97.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

