Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.32 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alliance Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 18.34%.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at GBX 64.21 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.18. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 24.55 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 66.20 ($0.85). The company has a market cap of £347.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 7,000 ($89.45) to GBX 6,250 ($79.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Alliance Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.