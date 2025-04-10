Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Alcoa Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.