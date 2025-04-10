Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after acquiring an additional 428,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

