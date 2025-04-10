Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 800,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,503,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.