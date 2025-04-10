Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$158.64 and last traded at C$157.85, with a volume of 1307588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.71.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.72. The firm has a market cap of C$55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.43, for a total value of C$236,860.00. Insiders sold 48,625 shares of company stock worth $6,574,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.