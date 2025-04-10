AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 9th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 133.1% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.91 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.