AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

AGF Management Trading Down 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.12. 25,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,557. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$582.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

