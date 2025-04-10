AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.91 ($0.08), with a volume of 2896111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.07).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of £50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96.

AFC Energy (LON:AFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. Analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($26,833.63). Also, insider Karl Bostock bought 250,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,750.32). Insiders have bought a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,000 in the last 90 days. 16.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

Further Reading

