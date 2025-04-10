AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.91 ($0.08), with a volume of 2896111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.07).
AFC Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of £50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96.
AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. Analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at AFC Energy
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.