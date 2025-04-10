AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.91 ($0.08), with a volume of 2896111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.07).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of £50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. Analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AFC Energy

AFC Energy Company Profile

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($26,833.63). Also, insider Karl Bostock bought 250,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,750.32). Insiders have bought a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,000 in the last 90 days. 16.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

