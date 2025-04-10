Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 170,067 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.57.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

