Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
