Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

