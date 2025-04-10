Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 4.11% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of FCLD opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

