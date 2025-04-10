Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $89.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

