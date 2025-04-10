Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,250,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,130,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

