Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. Amundi raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $576.72 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

