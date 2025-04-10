Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,807 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $5,769,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 10.4 %

AAP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

