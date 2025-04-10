Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,043,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

