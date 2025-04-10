Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.19. The stock has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

