Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 43,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 77,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

