Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

