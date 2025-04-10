Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of VTI stock opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
