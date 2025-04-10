Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.